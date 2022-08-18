The 10 members of the Guam Green Growth Conservation Corps’ second cohort were recognized Wednesday at Adelup for their dedication and commitment to improving the island’s environment over the past five months.

Beautification projects, tree planting and trash collecting were some of the initiatives conducted since March, according to Austin Shelton, director for University of Guam’s Center for Island Sustainability.

“There were island beautification events every five months, or every week they were at a different village partnering with the mayor doing an island beautification event there. But then they were also hosted by different community partners so we were in the Guam Department of Agriculture plant nursery learning to tend to trees. They also worked with the forestry division to plant those trees,” said Shelton.

“We were working with the Guam Department of Agriculture's biosecurity division, learning how to remove little red fire ants. We were also working with solar companies to learn about how the renewable energy economy works and how to be a part of that," Shelton added. "We worked closely with Peggy Denney to recycle over 55,000 cans, aluminum cans, and make sure that those redemptions went back to our local schools.”

All these efforts were done through G3 in partnership with the Mayors’ Council of Guam and the local agriculture department.

Dulce Amor Imbo, 35, of Mangilao participated in the program.

She shared with The Guam Daily Post how being a conservation corps member has helped her after receiving a certificate of completion.

“I feel it's been amazing. So I feel amazing and, you know, it's bittersweet to graduate, but I know that these past five months have just been – it's really everything changed in my life for the better,” she said. “I think I'm now more confident and I've learned so many skills and we've gotten so much training that I'm able to really apply it to my life and what I'm going to do next."

Imbo is currently a counseling student but still hopes to continue her sustainability journey.

“So, you know, that's probably my path right now. But really, I also help other people too, and to be able to talk about things like the green economy and the jobs, to see what's out there for others who really help others too."

She said that while she's currently pursuing a career in counseling, she's "leaving things open and the options open as well."

Imbo elaborated on what led her to become a G3 Conservation Corps member.

“The biggest reason why I applied for the program is because I was on my own path to sustainability and it just really reaffirmed what I want to do in the future and how to help Guam."

She later added, “I think through this program, we've been able to not only make a difference but really, hopefully, inspire other people to do the same.”

She also shared what lessons the community can take from the G3 initiative.

“I hope that, you know, they really look into their own lives and see what they can do to help better our island and to help make Guam a better place to live and to, you know, to continue to do their part because we don't need a lot,” Imbo said. “We need people to show up. Choosing, like, a Hydroflask is more like a reusable item than a single-use plastic, to use your reusable shopping bag rather than plastic bags, etc. So we need a lot of people doing small things in our lives and I think they'll make a huge difference.”

The organization is optimistic about hosting a third cohort, Shelton said.

“We were really happy for the support from our different partners or grant funders from the Guam Legislature. Hopefully, we were able to keep this very effective and meaningful, impactful program going into the future so that we can create and we can continue all the impacts that we see on the board over here,” he said. “Well, we're really proud of this cohort and we look forward to continuing to create a sustainable future through all the Guam Green Growth programs that are supported by our partners in the circular economy and our community gardens. And more so, we look forward to keeping this movement going.”

The graduates

The 10 graduates of the G3 Conservation Corps are:

• Johnny Borja

• Dulce Amor Imbo

• Jenelle Aguilar

• Rejean Benavente

• Jacob Concepcion

• Wade Kitalong

• Ryan Perez

• Christopher Quichocho

• Hila’an San Nicolas

• Tré Starr

'It has benefited the people of Guam'

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, who was in attendance, thanked the group for their hard work.

“The five months that you were going to embark collectively not only I think is benefiting yourself, it has benefited the people of Guam, and for that I do want to thank all of you for your individual role,” said Tenorio.

G3 develops solutions to the island region’s sustainability challenges, including diversifying the island’s economy by growing the skilled workforce.

The G3 Conservation Corps program prepares the community for the emerging green economy.

For more information on their growing initiatives, visit their website at guamgreengrowth.org.