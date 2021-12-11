Drugs, glass pipes and edged weapons were found on a man who authorities spotted near the Department of Agriculture building in Mangilao.

Marvin Flamar Falan was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a controlled substance.

Conservation officers along with civilian volunteer officers investigated a report of a man in the jungle near their offices on Nov. 29.

A that time, authorities saw a black Toyota Echo driving toward them before abruptly turning around. Officers stopped the suspect.

During a search, investigators found multiple edged weapons, a clear glass pipe with methamphetamine, multiple glass pipes, plastic straws and clear resealable plastic bags with the drug, the department alleged.