Conservation officers complete training

CERTIFICATION: The Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Section, Conservation Officers have completed the an oil spill response training. Pictured from Left to Right; William Tageson, Instructor, Tageson Maritime; Conservation Officer I, Carla A. Laguana; Conservation Officer I, Shian B. Aricheta; Conservation Officer II, GageMichael F. Santos; Conservation Officer Darrel B. Quintanilla, Jr.; Conservation Officer II, Nathan G. Rios; and Tom Perez, Administrator,Operations, OROSCO.

Organized and administered by the Guam Oil Spill Response Operations Company, or OROSCO, the Department of Agriculture’s Law Enforcement Section, Conservation Officers have completed the "2023 Annual First Responders Oil Spill Response Training" held at Cabras Marine Corporation from Jan. 9 through 11, according to a press release.

In order to avoid, contain, and guard against oil and fuel spills, the training provided participants with a thorough overview of a spill response program that was centered on safe and legal activities on the water. According to the press release, the U.S. Federal Government required certification of these operations in accordance with the Facility Response Team.

While William Tageson, of Tageson Maritime, was in charge of providing the course instruction, Tom Perez, Administrator and Operations for OROSCO, served as a facilitator during the course.

