Conservation officers say 2 men had shotguns, meth

Two men were arrested by conservation officers after they were allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Joshua Wolford, 44, and Earl Navarro, 43, on July 22, the Guam Department of Agriculture said in a press release.

Prior to the arrest, conservation officers with the department's Law Enforcement Section and the Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Reserve Program were "conducting marine and terrestrial night enforcement at the Ritidian Overlook area, Route 3A," when they observed two men "along the roadway by the jungle-line with hunting paraphernalia," Agriculture officials said in the release.

Wolford and Navarro, both from Yigo, were apprehended and arrested on charges related to possessing firearms without a license.

Navarro also was charged with other offenses, as well as with drug possession.

Confiscated items included two 12-gauge shotguns, nine unexpended 12-gauge shotgun shells, three flashlights, two duffel bags, a dry box and one clear plastic baggie containing a substance suspected to be meth.