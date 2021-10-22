The Department of Agriculture and law enforcement officials are seeking the assistance of the public in identifying an individual allegedly seen taking a sea turtle at Alupang Beach Park.

On Aug. 21, conservation officers responded to a report of the illegal taking of a sea turtle at Alupang Beach Park. Conservation officers received photos of an individual taking a sea turtle, the department stated Thursday.

The department is reminding the public that under the Endangered Species Act, it is illegal to take, harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, possess, sell, import, carry or ship any endangered species.

Violators can be fined up to $100,000 and face up to one year in jail, the department stated.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a sea turtle poacher.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact conservation officers at (671) 864-TOKA (8652) OR at 300-0760.