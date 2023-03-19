Three of Guam’s natural resource conservation programs are expected to benefit from the Department of Defense Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration's recent award, totaling approximately $11.1 million.

Protecting natural resources is a top priority for many people on the island as more and more construction is taking place.

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Joint Region Marianas have been working together to conserve the forests in Taguan in Mangilao and the Masso watershed in Piti and with this award, $8 million will be added to these efforts, according to a news release.

These partnerships aim to “support the objectives of the Five-Year Guam Implementation Plan to bolster conservation efforts of the agriculture department and the recovery priorities of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service,” according to a release from JRM.

Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, JRM commander, believes this showcases how the hard work and dedication of multiple agencies can truly make a difference for the good of the community.

“I am extremely pleased to see this multi-agency collaboration under the REPI program and I commend our teams collectively for realizing yet another significant milestone,” Nicholson stated in the release.

Maximization of Guam’s natural resources is immensely important to the local Department of Agriculture, which was eager to claim its seat at the management table, according to Chelsa Muña-Brecht, the department's director.

“Our community will see tremendous prioritization and growth in our public conservation areas through this REPI partnership,” said Muña-Brecht.

Muña-Brecht’s guidance in prioritizing the Taguan and Masso areas and two important projects was immensely appreciated, according to Adrienne Loerzel of Naval Facilities Engineering and Systems Command Marianas, the Camp Blaz Forest Enhancement program manager and REPI technical lead.

The projects included the native plant nursery for islandwide habitat enhancement, which received $1.9 million for upgrades, and the landscape scale feral pig control program in northern Guam which received $1.2 million.

In addition, the funding from JRM will help to improve the resilience of the limestone forest ecosystems on the island, according to the release.

“Getting GovGuam projects mobilized in priority conservation areas are just the beginning,” said Loerzel in the release. “Our long-term hope is that success from these investments further inspires a deeper sense of ownership throughout the community to preserve our island’s natural beauty and restore our biodiversity.”