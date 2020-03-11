The Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act was again discussed before the Superior Court of Guam on Tuesday morning as parties argued whether the law should be declared unconstitutional.

"Plaintiffs submit that regardless of the level of constitutional scrutiny that is applied, this law fails," said attorney Robert Keogh, who is representing David Lubfosky and Christine Simbahan. The parents have sued the Seventh-day Adventist Clinic, among others, following the death of their son.

The act requires parties to go through the arbitration process before a medical malpractice claim can be brought to the courts.

Many have criticized the decades-old law as locking court access behind costly arbitration. These criticisms were detailed, along with support for the law, through a series of information hearings last year between senators and stakeholders.

While lawmakers have not acted to change the law, the Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act continues to face legal challenges.

Attorney: 'Entire burden' falls on victims

Keogh said many courts have decided that access to court is a fundamental right, while some authorities say otherwise.

"Regardless of whether it is a fundamental right – even if we look at rational basis scrutiny, which does not require the finding of a fundamental right – rational basis scrutiny simply requires that the challenged law have a reasonable relationship to a legitimate government interest," Keogh said.

The law was intended to reduce costs related to medical malpractice and address the shortage of doctors at the time.

The question is whether the law addresses that interest reasonably, Keogh said. And he submits that placing the "entire burden of protecting that government interest" on a small group of victims is unreasonable.

There is no legal requirement to obtain medical malpractice insurance on Guam and Keogh said many doctors don't have the coverage.

Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas, presiding over the case, honed in on that issue. He questioned what would be the rational basis for the law if doctors are not mandated to have medical malpractice insurance.

So "there's no proof" that the act is meeting its goal, Barcinas added.

Rational relationship test

But attorney Mitchell Thompson, representing the SDA clinic, a couple of health professionals and an unnamed insurance company, stated that the rational relationship test does not check whether the legislation is reasonable. Courts, under the rational relationship test, do not second-guess legislative choices, according to Thompson.

"In other words, it doesn't matter whether the Legislature got it wrong. It doesn't matter if the legislation didn't work out as intended. The test is, 'Was the legislation rationally related to legitimate government purposes?" Thompson said.

The Supreme Court of Guam has already noted that the act was passed as a result of perceived problems with the increased cost of malpractice insurance and its availability, he added.

While Thompson said the analysis did not need to be carried further, health providers who testified during last year's information hearings have noted that the law has worked as intended, by reducing malpractice costs and increasing access to providers.

But Barcinas, who asked how that testimony was documented, again asked how it can be known whether the action is rationally related to the goal of reducing costs if malpractice insurance is not required.

Thompson said, when applying the rational relationship test, the point isn't to prove whether the Legislature was right or whether the legislation is working as intended – it is to determine whether there was a rational relation to a government purpose.

"The only reason I referenced the legislative testimony in October was because it's further proof, even though it's not necessary, that the legislation worked as intended," Thompson said.

Barcinas took the matter under advisement.

Several recommendations

There were several recommendations made following the information hearings last year, including implementing screening panels, requiring peer review of malpractice cases and making mediation an option.

The only bill that has surfaced so far contains provisions similar to proposals proffered by doctors on the eve of the hearings. It would create a special fund to assist with arbitration costs.

However, only individuals eligible under the Medically Indigent Program of Guam may access the fund, and only after receiving a certificate of merit and agreeing to a lien on any financial resolution in their favor, to repay the fund.

The fund may assist with paying the arbitration filing fee and/or arbitrators' fees, but not any other cost of arbitration.