Construction 95% complete for new crime lab

The lack of an adequate crime lab is part of the reason that investigators with the Guam Police Department have not been able to solve many of the cases over the years.

More than 100 cases in Guam have gone cold over the past four decades.

“When we look at all of unsolved homicides, we do what I would call a traditional investigation where we talk to witnesses, look for leads, talk to possible suspects. What’s been missing is we don’t always look at the evidence we confiscate to see if there is any DNA that need to be analyzed,” said GPD Chief Stephen Ignacio.

While the chief admitted the department’s longstanding shortfall in being able to solve certain crimes, he notes there is hope now that construction for the new crime lab is set to be completed this month.

Construction for the new lab is about 95 percent completed.

“DNA forensic science has come a long way from when I was first an investigator. Back in the 1990’s it had to only be blood or bone marrow to extract DNA. Now, we’re extracting DNA from saliva, a cigarette butt, a can of soda. I’ve heard cases where DNA is removed from a slice of pizza that a suspect had eaten,” he said. “I think we will be able to go back and look at our evidence and see what we can analyze in our lab and to go back to look at our victims to make sure we eliminate the presence of the victim’s DNA then that leaves us with unknown DNA that we can maybe look at possible suspects to see if there’s a match.”

The new lab is located on the Guam Community College campus in Mangilao.

“We have been working with (GCC President) Dr. Mary Okada and her team because our part is making sure the building itself is going to be equipped. We are not just talking about tables, chairs, and desks. We are talking about specialized equipment that we need to do DNA analysis,” he said. “There’s been some challenges in finding some of this equipment by local vendors.”

Ignacio said they may need to source through off-island vendors.

“We are making progress and we are moving along. We are all excited for the opening of the lab,” he said. “It’s going to be a benefit for our island and also to support our regional partners.”

But even with construction wrapping up, Ignacio reemphasizes that it could be another 12 to 24 months before the lab is fully operational.

“My understanding from the criminalists is that is how long the training and certification process is before they can actually do analysis,” he said.

The building will be LEED certified and include classrooms for criminal justice students.