Guam Community College achieved another milestone as ground was broken Thursday morning at the Mangilao campus for the college's Student Support Services office, Building B, renovation and expansion project.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio and some of the college’s students, employees and board members attended the groundbreaking ceremony that signified the growing development of GCC Student Support Services.

“It actually means a lot for our students,” said Mary Okada, president of GCC. “Primarily, because many years ago the college had conceptualized providing students access to the campus outside the normal hours in case they needed to study, and so we piloted it about a couple of years ago by providing them a space in the current facility that had access to computers, internet and printer access, in case they needed to have access to complete their assignments when the rest of the campus would had been closed.”

The expansion of Building B, which is located at the front of the learning institution, will increase the facility’s size by 6,000 square feet. The current building houses campus security, the GCC ID center, lost and found and the night administrator office, as well as support for students, employees and visitors.

The Assessment and Counseling Department will be relocated to the Student Support Services building to better serve students effectively, Okada told The Guam Daily Post.

“So, this facility here will bring back academic counseling, which will be brought back to this renovated space, college placement, and then on the second floor it would be the open lab and the student success center for students to access,” Okada said. “This allows us to move into this space and then be given the opportunity to reallocate their spaces here on campus so students don’t have to go all over the campus to get IDs and health clearances, and clear the business office and financial aid.”

The renovation will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design certified, joining three other buildings that meet the LEED certification criteria.

Taniguchi Ruth Makio Architects, or TRMA, designed Building B and the construction is led by Pacific Federal Management Inc.

The project is funded through the Governor’s Education Stabilization Fund, or ESF, and GCC’s Capital Projects Fund.