Construction resumes to replace medians

Median restoration along Route 1 has resumed, according to the information campaign tied to the transport project.

Portions of road medians were removed to accommodate the heavy haul power plant equipment transports earlier this year, which utilized self-propelled modular trailers.

Median restoration began Monday and is scheduled to conclude Aug. 24.

“The construction and paving will occur on weekdays during nonpeak hours, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. … There will be no road work occurring on July 4,” Power on the Move stated in a news release.

Monday's road work began in Tumon on Pale San Vitores Road and Ilipog Drive in Upper Tumon. The concrete and paving work is slated to last through Thursday. Several other work sites will follow. The final median restoration will be for the Two Lovers Point area, according to the release.

A work schedule can be found on the Power on the Move website.

The heavy haul transports began in February and lasted through late April.

The modular trailers used in the transports were large and slow-moving vehicles, and the journey from the port in Piti to the power plant site in Ukudu took hours, although transports occurred at night.

Doosan Ukudu Power LLC was contracted to handle the transportation project and created the Power on the Move website and campaign to inform the public of associated road closures, transportation schedules and other information.

Tyler Matanane, the spokesperson for the campaign, stated in late April that Doosan would restore all road medians and pay for the repairs. The company also incurred all costs related to median removals, traffic light changes to accommodate transports and police escorts, Matanane said.