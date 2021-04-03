Kim In Kook, head of mission of the Consular Office of the Republic of Korea, visited members of the Korean War Veterans Association of Guam on March 31 to present the veterans with KF94 masks, the consular office stated in a press release.

The Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs, Republic of Korea, donated the 4,000 masks, according to the press release. The donation was accompanied by a letter of appreciation from Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun.

The outreach initiative is a sign of gratitude to the Korean War Veterans, according to the release. This year marks 71 years since the Korean War started. The Korean government is showing appreciation to the Korean War Veterans who sacrificed so much to ensure a free and prosperous Korea.

During the gathering, Kim presented the masks to the Korean War Veterans Association to distribute to members amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Head of mission Kim shared the father and son story of general Van Fleet, who chose to give an order to stop a rescue mission to look for his son, whose bomber went missing, because he thought it might cost more lives to save his son behind enemy lines.

After telling the story, Kim told the veterans: “I believe all of you have your own unforgettable stories like this, though slightly different. It is my genuine hope to have direct dialogue with you during my tenure to listen to those stories as a humble gesture to admire you.”

Kim also reiterated his heartfelt gratitude to the veterans for their contribution to the security of the Korean Peninsula.

Kim presented a bouquet of flowers to George Perez, President of the Korean War Veterans Association, as a token of his deep appreciation for Perez's service and bravery.

“I feel great! We are overjoyed to receive these masks, since it’s something we need on a daily basis during this pandemic,” Perez said after receiving the gifts.

He thanked the consular office for not forgetting veterans.