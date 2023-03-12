Consulate-General of Japan to host community youth night

In the hopes of connecting the youth of the island who come from different cultures, the Consulate-General of Japan on Guam will host a night of music and performances.

The event, called “One Guam: Ethnic Community Youth Night,” will allow youth organizations to gather to make new relationships with one another, organizers stated.

“Youths from the Chinese Chamber of Guam, Guam Young Men’s League, Japan Club of Guam, and Career Associate of Guam (will) be performing. We have a violinist, a ukulele player, and we’ve got some folks singing, as well as a karate demonstration,” Joe Tenorio, Consulate-General of Japan senior staff associate, told The Guam Daily Post.

As an island of many different backgrounds, Tenorio said the event is a way for these children to express themselves in a space where they are celebrated.

“The community of Guam is made up of many ethnic organizations,” said Tenorio. “This will bring them (together and) give them the opportunity to bring out their talents.”

The event is meant to introduce the “many diverse ethnic communities of Guam, to enhance a networking relationship amongst them, and to promote a positive future of Guam through ethnic youths today,” said Tenorio. “It’s a trifold objective.”

According to Tenorio, this is the first time the consulate will be bringing together these groups to perform, however, he hopes others will carry it on in the future.

The event will be held on Tuesday, March 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hotel Nikko Guam, Tasi Ballroom, in Tumon.

It will feature a special guest of honor, Speaker Therese Terlaje, and remarks by the Japan Consul-General Toshiaki Kobayashi, according to a release from the office.

Seating is by reservation only. Interested attendees are encouraged to contact the Consulate-General of Japan at 671-646-1290 for more information.