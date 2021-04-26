Consultant: American Rescue Plan could curb water rate increases

The infusion of about $14.4 million from the American Rescue Plan could reduce proposed water rate increases in 2022 and 2023.

The Consolidated Commission on Utilities is set to decide on an updated financial plan for the Guam Waterworks Authority next week, which includes rates from fiscal years 2022 through 2024, or the final three years of GWA's current five-year plan.

On Wednesday, consultant Eric Rothstein presented recommended proposed rates to serve as the basis for a May 1 rate application submission to the Public Utilities Commission, which has ultimate jurisdiction on rate matters.

The basic water charge would rise by 10% in fiscal 2022 and 2023 under the proposal. The proposed rate increase in fiscal 2024 is 7%, with a 2.5% increase in the lifeline rate.

Rothstein said receipt of American Rescue Plan moneys could reduce the 10% increases in 2022 and 2023 to 7.5%.

There has been some discussion with the governor's office, but Rothstein said it is uncertain whether clarity will come before the May 1 submission deadline.

The government of Guam has not obtained the more than $600 million promised under the American Rescue Plan.

"One of the things we're trying to not do is say we can eliminate a rate increase in FY 2022 only to invite enormous rate increases in FY 2023 and 2024 to fill that gap. So what we've tried to do is establish an 'ask,' if you will, for the use of Rescue Act funding dollars so that we have a smooth rate increase pattern," Rothstein said.

While recommended proposals were presented Wednesday, a draft CCU resolution on the updated GWA financial plan left open the rate increases from 2022 through 2024. Costs, revenue needs and other projections were still being finalized.

"Again, that which we'll be bring forth to you in a week will be, 'How does this financial plan translate to actual changes in the rates and charges that we would propose to be approved by the Public Utilities Commission?'" Rothstein told the CCU Wednesday.

The PUC, in late February 2020, adopted a stipulation between GWA and PUC consultant Georgetown Consulting Group, which sets 5% rate increases for 2020 and 2021.

Rate increases for the next three years were to be updated based on studies related to demand forecasting, water loss reduction, cost of service, affordability/rate design, capital financing alternatives, capitalized labor, and cesspool and septic tank elimination.

Those studies were submitted to the PUC at the end of March.

Federal assistance may be an opportunity to reduce rate increases, but the proposed rates that Rothstein presented are already adjusted.

Rate increases based strictly on findings from the studies were astronomical. Rates would rise by 31% in fiscal 2022, by 11.5% in fiscal 2023 and by 7% in fiscal 2024 based on the stipulated studies unaltered.

These rates reflected the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on GWA, "but also reflect the fact that there are many things assumed as savings levels or opportunities that ... do not yield the same kind of economic benefits that were assumed at the point of stipulation," Rothstein said.

GWA proposed adjustments, which include temporarily reducing its debt service coverage target, taking a more optimistic view of pandemic recovery and water usage trends, the continuation of cost containment measures that were taken in response to COVID-19 through fiscal 2024, as well as implementing the water loss control program but with more realistic assumptions about expense reductions and other initiatives contemplated in the analytical studies.

Rate increases are to help GWA pay for debt service and capital improvement projects.