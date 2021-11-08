Health care consultants are expected to land in Guam within the next 30 days to discuss medical services to be offered at the future medical campus, dubbed the Twenty-First Century Health Care Center by Public Law 36-56.

The purpose of the law is to finance the development of modern facilities for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority, the Department of Public Health and Social Services, and Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

The consultants will be speaking to those agencies about planning for and projecting the services that will be rendered at the medical campus, according to Guam Economic Development Authority Administrator Melanie Mendiola.

There are several unsettled elements of the health care center project related to property, planning and finance.

For example, the governor is waiting for a reply from the Office of Insular Affairs to her request for funding to enter a charrette, or meeting, with the Army Corps of Engineers, for the design of the new health care center.

At the same time, the government of Guam is anticipating a license by the end of the year to begin planning activities at Eagles Field, federal property that is the preferred site of the new facility. A long-term lease for the property may be finalized in the future.

Initial activities at the site, which include contour mapping, soils survey, preliminary environmental assessments and other work, can be done as Guam awaits feedback on the Army Corps of Engineers charrette, Mendiola said.

While infrastructure will come first, the first actual facility to be built on the property may be a Public Health laboratory, which already has grant funding in tow, or the much anticipated new hospital, according to Mendiola.

Financing

Aside from the usual work involved in public financing, P.L. 36-56 tasks GEDA with developing a financial plan for the health care center project and a reuse study for the current hospital facility.

"We are evaluating what shall go into these two items at the current time," Mendiola said.

GEDA recently closed a procurement for financial consulting to help with the financial plan.

The law authorizes the government to enter into a lease-back arrangement with a contractor for the new health care center and pledges annual installments of $35 million to pay rent under the lease-back. It also authorizes the use of other financial sources.

However, early estimates place total annual lease payments at more than $60 million.

Mendiola said it was helpful for the Legislature to set aside $35 million in "core" funding, "as often times grant funding asks for a match or pledge of local funds."

"The governor is seeking funding from a variety of sources," she said. "There are sources of funding that are annual federal appropriations such as funding from the (U.S. Department of Agriculture), (U.S. Department of the Interior), or other federal agencies."

She also referred to pandemic aid, such as the American Rescue Plan funds.

The total cost of the health care center, facilities and infrastructure included, is expected to be over $1 billion, with a new hospital taking up the vast majority of that cost.

The governor wants to allocate $300 million in ARP for the project, leaving behind more than $700 million, which is the basis for the $60 million annual lease payment.

However, Edward Birn, director of the Department of Administration, stated in early October that local officials were still awaiting confirmation that the $300 million in ARP can be used to finance the health care center. The Guam Daily Post has not yet heard back on whether any correspondence has occurred since, but Birn did mention a follow-up was possible in November.

Mendiola noted that Guam Del. Michael San Nicolas also put in a request for funding, and during a press conference Oct. 29 about Guam opportunities in the federal Build Back Better Act, the delegate confirmed that about $345 million for a new hospital is retained in the measure.

"(The funding) will be itemized in a general basis for what is labeled as critical infrastructure, but the intent of the funding, the rationale behind it, was specifically for providing for resources for new hospital construction," San Nicolas said.

Mendiola stated that there may be additional congressional authorizations for infrastructure and community health care facilities.

"We are keeping an eye out for opportunities and the governor is using her visit in November to galvanize support for this project," she added.