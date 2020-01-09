Motorists rushed Wednesday night at the Shell gas station in Mangilao and at least one couple was there in hopes of buying gasoline before prices increased there as well.

“10 cents makes a difference because it adds up,” said Mangilao resident Wenda Billimon.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the cost of a gallon of unleaded gas at Shell remained at $4.15. Mobil and 76 gas stations on Guam had already raised prices of gasoline to $4.25, up by 10 cents a gallon.

Historically, gas prices at the island’s three primary gas retailers have mirrored one another, which is different from other areas of Micronesia and across the nation.

The way gas prices are the same at retailers on Guam is something various elected officials have tried to better understand. It's something that 21-year-old Jordan Santos thinks elected officials should keep an eye on but doesn't believe there's much they can do about it.

Rising tension in the Middle East has spiked oil prices internationally.

Billimon, 31, is a student at the University of Guam, working to become a social worker. She said the cost of gas is a factor in her family’s everyday lives.

“We even found an apartment near UOG to save on gas,” she said, adding that while she and her husband, Jay Aflague, 36, don’t have children, they help their younger siblings, and that includes running them to school and other locations.

“We try to make every run count,” Aflague said.

Aflague, reaching into his wallet, pulled out a Cost-U-Less card and receipt that allows for a discount at Shell. He said it’s important for them to take advantage of the different deals offered. “Even the Pay-Less one. Do you know about that? It’s for Mobil,” Billimon said.

For Santos, of Maite, keeping a cap on car trips isn’t all up to him: “I’m the only child at home … right now. I’m the errand boy."

Santos said with the “insane cost” of gas and other life necessities his parents’ requests for errand runs require him to help out.

“I can spend about $60 to $80 a week on gas,” he said. “That’s a lot.”

Mikaela Oliva, 22, of Chalan Pago, says extra trips cost her family members.

“Right now I’m driving my brother to work … that was him who just got out to pay for the gas,” Oliva said with a slight shrug and a smile. “Gas costs money.”

Jose Taitingfong, of Chalan Pago, and Chris Cawili, of Agana Heights, were getting gas for a friend who had run out of it down the street on Route 10.

“We’re helping him out,” Taitingfong said, adding “it gets tough sometimes.” He surmised that with “everything happening in the Middle East, (the cost of) gas is probably gonna increase.”