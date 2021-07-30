Container shipments top pre-pandemic levels in June

The Port Authority of Guam, which receives up to 90% of all goods sold locally, reported early indicators of an economic rebound for the island, which is still gripped in the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rory Respicio, general manager of the Port, told the agency’s board of directors that the number of incoming shipping containers in June topped the figures from 2020. Though Respicio said last month was the first time this happened in 2021, a PAG report also shows a higher count of containers year over year for May as well.

While both increases are modest, single percentage bumps compared to 2020, shipments in June also topped the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers by about 38%. None of the previous months this year surpassed the number of containers received in corresponding months of 2019.

The activity has had a positive effect on the Port’s finances. Respicio reported total year-to-date revenue is $245,000 higher than budgeted projections. The increase has also resulted in a spike in overtime costs, which are currently $93,000 above the agency’s budget. Respicio attributed the overtime worked in part to the higher volume of incoming goods being processed.

Emergency repairs

The Port is also in the midst of emergency repairs to a warehouse that holds high-value inventory. According to Respicio, the Department of Public Works recently inspected the site at the request of PAG staff, and found damage and deterioration that posed an imminent risk to employee safety. Several million dollars’ worth of fiber optic cables are housed in the building.

In total, the port will pay more than $128,000 to replace a wall and several columns of the warehouse. Additional work identified by the contractor required concurrence from the governor to approve emergency procurement for the project, which Respicio said was secured by acting Gov. Josh Tenorio.

“I don’t want the public … to think we are derelict in assessing these current buildings that we have,” Respicio told the board. “Like I always say, it’s like we’re figure skating on thin ice – that everything above the surface looks good, but we have reports showing how volatile and how sensitive, crisis-wise, things are below the wharf.”

Thorough assessments of the Port’s aging infrastructure are ongoing, Respicio said.

“Not doing preventative maintenance over the years, over the decades – and deferred maintenance over the years and decades is cause to be in this kind of situation, where it’s just been one crisis after the other.”