A bill that Sen. Mary Torres described as "one of the most fundamental reforms" to Civil Service Commission law is also described as a pathway to "permanize" unqualified government employees by other senators.

Bill 312-35, introduced by Torres and co-sponsored by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, proposes a few key changes to the CSC law:

Removes the 90-day time limit to declare a personnel action null and void.

Implements fines on agency heads and deputies for refusing to cooperate with the CSC or file required personnel action notices.

Authorizes the CSC to terminate employees when a personnel action is declared null and void.

Imposes a six-month deadline to request a post-audit investigation of a hire.

The bill was discussed in session on Wednesday and Thursday. The six-month deadline drew concerns from Sen. Telo Taitague and other members of the Republican Minority Caucus, who rebuked colleagues who supported the bill.

"It is a slap in the face of all those who qualify for their positions, period. Is there a mad scramble to fill GovGuam positions for which political hires do not qualify? What's going on?" Taitague stated in a release from the minority.

Responding to the release, Torres said she expected opponents to "actually read the bill."

"Despite the lies touted by members of this body, I introduced Bill 312 at the request of the Civil Service Commission because I believe that people should be hired based on their qualifications, not their political connections," Torres stated in part.

"But I also believe that this audit should happen within a reasonable timeframe of a standard probationary period. If an employee lies or commits fraud on their application, that timeline would not apply," she added.

Debate on the bill began Wednesday. The six-month deadline is supported by the CSC, Torres said at the time. Yesterday, Torres motioned to set the bill aside. There were no objections. It's unclear whether she will ask to resume discussion on the bill.

According to data provided after the public hearing on Bill 312, filings of post-audit complaints ranged from three days to 23 years, with the average between 2018 and 2020 being nearly three years, the senator added.

"The executive director, Mr. Daniel Leon Guerrero, attributed this range to the fact that there is presently no statute of limitations in filing a post-audit complaint. ... Therefore, it is reasonable to infer that employees have been taking their time to file complaints under these conditions," Torres said.

Management can still issue an adverse action if they find out an employee committed fraud. However, Sen. Therese Terlaje noted that an error by the hiring authority would not count as fraud.

Discussions on Bill 312 moved into Thursday, when Terlaje submitted an amendment to delete the six-month deadline, leaving no statute of limitations on post-audit requests. This was to protect the merit system, she added.

Torres objected, stating that a deadline is imperative to ensure fairness for employers and employees.

"So you don't have a situation where a complaint is made anywhere from three months to 23 years, which is what is happening right now. And also you contain it to that probationary period where it's so convenient and within the parameters to fire someone," Torres said. "Having a statute of limitations was so important to the commission. Otherwise, it's like lawless land."

Terlaje said her issue is when the government hires in error, or in bad faith. The merit system is "really the only protection employees have when they see promotions that are not fair."

Five senators ultimately agreed with Terlaje's amendment – Sens. Sabina Perez, Louise Muna, Kelly Marsh, James Moylan and Wil Castro – which wasn't enough to adopt the amendment.