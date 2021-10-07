There's a flooding advisory in effect as heavy rain continues to pour on Guam's already saturated lands.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued an urban and small stream flood advisory, in effect for Guam until 12:45 p.m., according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense press release.

Heavy rain approaching Guam, particularly central and northern Guam, will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen over parts of Guam as of 10 a.m. and an estimated 1 to 2 inches of rain are expected for Guam.

This additional rainfall will result in minor flooding, the press release states.

As of 10:30 a.m., there were no reports of floods closing off roads, but already, residents were having to cross roads with pooled water at least a couple of inches high.

With the continued rainfall, officials expect localized flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas, and rapidly rising streams and rivers. They urge residents to take the following precautions:

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Immediately move to higher ground if flash flooding occurs. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep people away. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away.

· In hilly terrain, there are low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.

· If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. If the water is moving, do not leave the car.

· Do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice caution on the roadways, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles. Avoided flooded roads.