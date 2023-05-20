The Emergency Rental Assistance program has provided more than $30 million in federal financial assistance to over 11,000 households on Guam since launching in March 2021, according to the governor's office.

Intended to prevent evictions and help tenants facing financial challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program assists with rental costs, utilities, displacement and relocation relief. The Department of Administration opened up the program to accept applications in cycles.

"For over two years, this program has safeguarded housing by helping thousands of renters get caught up on rent payments," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated in a press release. "As we commit to the work of building prosperity, we realize there is a continued need for rental assistance and so we encourage those in need to apply for this new cycle of housing relief."

There still is a need for continued rental assistance, even with the COVID public health emergency having ended months ago, because the local tourism industry still is trying to catch up to pre-pandemic levels.

The success of the ERA program serves as its own indicator of ongoing need – more than 1,100 applicants under the ERA 1 program have maxed out their assistance.

There have been two ERA programs established and funded under two federal laws. The 2021 Consolidated Appropriations Act authorized the ERA 1 program; the American Rescue Plan authorized ERA 2.

The ERA 1 program normally maxed out at 12 months, meaning tenants would no longer receive assistance after reaching that ceiling. However, it was possible to obtain three more months of assistance on a case-by-case basis.

According to Viki Lindlau, program manager for the Guam ERA program, local officials quickly determined the majority of applicants showed a need for those additional three months. By Cycle 3 of the program, a 15-month maximum was implemented across the board.

ERA 1 funding expired in September 2022, but Guam began providing assistance under ERA 2 by Cycle 5 of the program, which opened Oct. 24, 2022. Under ERA 2, the U.S. Department of the Treasury tacked on three more months to the maximum, for a total of 18 months, Lindlau told The Guam Daily Post.

"Those who reached 15 months under ERA 1 were encouraged to reapply under Cycle 5 for an additional three months if assistance was still needed," she said.

So far, 316 applicants have reached the maximum 18 months of assistance with ERA 2, she said.

Displaced applicants

In addition to applicants who have reached the ceiling for the program, there are also "displaced" applicants, who are essentially transitory and are awaiting a more permanent home.

ERA applicants who were displaced had up to 90 days to find a permanent residence or be taken out of the program. The time limit was changed to 30 days as of Cycle 5, according to Lindlau.

Since the beginning of 2023, the ERA program has assisted seven displaced applicants – families ranging from two to six household members, she said.

All seven reached their 30-day limit. The program allows extensions in relocation cases, provided a lease agreement is secured. Of the seven applicants, only one family applied for relocation. It has a move-in date for the new residence after the 30-day limit, Lindlau said.

"ERA has a referral agreement with (the Office Of Homelessness and Poverty Prevention) in which when a tenant enters displacement assistance, they are given a release form to allow ERA to release information to OHAPP for their preparation to receive tenants after 30 days," Lindlau added. "The remaining six (displaced applicants) were referred to OHAPP to connect them with other housing resources and social services they may need. All displaced tenants may apply in our current cycle for relocation assistance when they have secured, at minimum, semipermanent housing."

Guam received $33.6 million under ERA 1. The Treasury required reallocation from jurisdictions that didn't reach a 75% threshold for funding, according to Lindlau. Guam failed to reach the threshold and had to surrender $7.2 million, she said.

For ERA 2 funding, Guam has received a 40% initial disbursement of the $28.9 million it was allocated.

"(The) Treasury’s threshold requirement of 75% of the initial disbursement was met and Guam is awaiting the second disbursement of $8.6 million," Lindlau said.