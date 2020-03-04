Continuity plans needed, Adelup says

Unemployment insurance, help with personnel costs and medical supplies are some of the things Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero would like to see from the federal government as congressional lawmakers develop a multibillion-dollar spending package to assist with novel coronavirus countermeasures.

"We are going to have some economic impact. We are already seeing employees either being cut in their hours or laid off. I don't have an exact number. I can just estimate what that might be and we're looking at how that might impact our revenues also as a government," Leon Guerrero said regarding the impact of the COVID-19 scare on local businesses.

The governor said she is looking at how to help with the impact on the tourism industry, but her message to businesses is to implement continuity plans.

"I've seen that already happening. We're seeing now a lot of discounted prices in restaurants, hotels and so forth. We've weathered something like this a few years ago and we've rebounded, and I feel that is what's going to happen," Leon Guerrero said.

Leon Guerrero participated in a conference call early Tuesday morning with about 50 other governors and Vice President Mike Pence, who was appointed to lead the U.S. government response to the viral outbreak.

Federal officials updated governors on the virus, discussed emergency federal legislation and asked that all governors submit specific needs, according to Leon Guerrero.

GovGuam is still preparing its request, but the federal government may be looking at $7 billion in spending, according to the governor.

"We're going to get our numbers together. I would like them to see if we can have some sort of unemployment insurance. I would also like to see if they can help us with costs in personnel, medical supplies, equipment and so forth. I'm pretty sure they are going to do that," Leon Guerrero said.

Federal officials are also working with vendors to create a stockpile of supplies, she added.

Guam does not have any confirmed cases of coronavirus infection but there have been 43 cases and 2 deaths in the U.S. so far, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Worldwide, there are more than 90,000 infections and over 3,000 deaths.

Governor: Self-quarantine

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, coughing and shortness of breath, similar to the flu, and ranging from mild to severe cases.

Leon Guerrero said the best way to deal with the virus is to self-quarantine.

"CDC and experts in the medical field are saying when you're sick with flu-like symptoms, stay home. You don't have to go to the hospital. Come to the hospital when you're feeling much more respiratory distress. But stay home because that's the best way to take care of the virus and also let it run its course and also to make sure we don't infect other people," Leon Guerrero said.

If mass isolation is needed for sick individuals, GovGuam is looking at a couple of potential quarantine sites. The Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada is being explored as one site, according to the governor.

"We can maybe transfer most of our SNF patients into either (the Guam Regional Medical Facility). We're going to be talking to them," Leon Guerrero said.

Another location is the field house at the University of Guam, she added.

Testing for coronavirus, if needed, must currently be done off island.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services is waiting for test kits ordered from the International Reagent Resource. There was some delay but the kits are anticipated shortly.

Meanwhile, at the local level, several lawmakers have introduced legislation that would create an Emergency Pandemic Fund. Bill 308-35 would take $1 million from the Rainy Day Fund to pay for expenses resulting from an outbreak, including screening equipment and medical supplies, leasing of quarantine facilities, hiring of health care professionals and other initiatives.

Revenue sources

Coronavirus infections have hit the two major tourism markets for Guam: Japan and South Korea. Travel fears have led to thousands of flight cancellations and millions of dollars in lost revenue.

As the governor stated earlier, military spending needs to be added into the equation.

"I know that the military is looking at diverting more ships to Guam and not to go to the Asian-Pacific area. That's also one of our main influences in economy," she added.