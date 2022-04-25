Contract negotiations to begin, board approves GDOE's team

A team has been assembled to start negotiations on the collective bargaining agreement between the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Federation of Teachers.

The deal expired during the COVID-19 public health emergency, but it was agreed that negotiations on a new contract would be addressed once the pandemic eased.

On Tuesday, GFT President Tim Fedenko told the Guam Education Board that Superintendent Jon Fernandez had given the green light to form negotiation teams.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The development is a much-needed step, as GDOE is already out of compliance with the 2017 agreement. That issue has kept GFT busy since the last GEB meeting in March.

“Due to news, we’ve sat in a couple of meetings including a senatorial one about the condition of the counselors and the violation of the contract that is ongoing. We’ve talked about this with mental health as well the concern with class sizes that the counselors have. I think a lot of this can be addressed,” Fedenko said.

Fedenko referred to Bill 254-36, which aims to define the educational and professional requirements for certified school counselors.

“We did have a meeting with the counselors and GFT and the superintendent, the Friday before the break. He said, 'Hey, everyone relax; you need a break. We are not going to task you during your vacation but ... He met for four hours, and listened to all their concerns and honestly answered his feelings about it, but he said he would like to meet with them again after the break,” Fedenko said.

The pandemic, coupled with the existing teacher shortage, stretched GDOE thin in manpower. Earlier this year, the department responded by launching Operation Guardian, in which central office staff and school-based staff were deployed to various school on island to cover classrooms.

One major concern from GFT is violations of the union contract, such as counselor-student ratios and using counselors as substitute teachers.

“The CBA addresses these issues that have come before in the legislation, that’s why I endorsed my support for that law. Just the size alone, 250 kids per counselor was never done, five years. So yes, I am going to say I support the bill, because it forces people to follow the contract,” Fedenko said.

Board member Robert Crisostomo said that he didn't want to lose sight of the issue involving the counselors.

“I really don’t want to lose sight of it. It reached the Legislature, outside the board, that was very embarrassing we should have handled it in-house, where it should have been because we are here now as a board,” Crisostomo said.

Fedenko noted whether to allow counselors to be substitute teachers should be an expected topic during discussion on a new agreement.

“It’s going to be a negotiation item for sure,” he said.

Support staff first

GDOE and GFT negotiating teams will comprise six members each. GEB Chair Mark Mendiola and the Vice Chair Mary Okada will serve as liaisons between the negotiation teams and eventually report back to the board for ratification.

“But we will not be negotiating the teachers’ contracts first, we will be negotiating the support staff contract. At the beginning of the year we discussed this … and so that’s what we would like to proceed with first,” Fedenko said.

Negotiations are starting this late in the school year. The timing is not optimal.

”This time of the year – it’s really hard for teachers in the classrooms with the testing that’s going on. We start testing next week at our schools and other schools are testing right now,” Fedenko said.

Because of this, he suggested they start with a two-week negotiation period between the GDOE and GFT.

“So to pull people for further negotiations we are going to suggest a two-week negotiation with (Sanjay Sharma) and myself, and if you guys are willing to do sections or you want to have certain people you can pull, just a few people instead of having 13 people sit around a table for hours on end. We are ready to proceed with that,” Fedenko said.

The superintendent agreed with the suggested approach as he requested the board’s approval on the recommendations he made for GDOE’s negotiating team.

“Of course this has to do with the teachers’ contract and dealing with the counselors hopefully through that process. I’m fine with the support staff and also work to get that going. I think because of the fact that summer is coming and teachers are going to be on their break that we are contemplating or already taking into account that situation as well. I think we can work on a schedule that aligns so that we get both contracts going.” Fernandez said.

While Fernandez indicated that changes could be made to GDOE’s negotiating team if the board had recommendations, the board unanimously approved the negotiation team.

While further discussion will take place, Crisostomo spoke about his experience on a past negotiating team as a school principal. He described that particular negotiation as “contentious.”

“My point is have you gotten training for your administrators to be negotiators because they just threw me into the fire and said, 'Go negotiate.' You know it’s a skill, you just don’t pick people because you like them to go and negotiate the contract,” Crisostomo said.

The superintendent responded by saying the summer school break may offer an opportunity to address any gaps in training, or need to provide updated courses.

“We have some time we’re heading into the summer and we’ll probably pick up negotiations for the teachers' contract as a second phase so in between the time we could provide some of that professional development training,” Fernandez said.