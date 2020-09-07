Contract pending for Tamuning shelter

There is no contract for a shelter for homeless people in Tamuning as it continues through the procurement process, according to Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, chairman of the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

"I understand they're taking a look at price and making sure prices submitted are fair and sustainable," Tenorio said during a status update Thursday. "That being said, Catholic Social Service is able to staff the other shelter if and when it is secured."

The current emergency homeless shelter, Global Dorm Maite, is down to 76 clients from a little more than 80 a week ago. This includes 28 children, Tenorio said.

The lieutenant governor said the decrease in occupancy is due to getting shelter residents qualified for housing vouchers and other housing programs, particularly individuals with disabilities.