Contractor offers workers pay even if they stay home

While Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has exempted construction companies, construction supplies stores and home builders from the businesses that were told to temporarily close to lessen the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19, one company is OK with its employees staying home.

And the workers will still get paid if they do stay home.

Hawaiian Rock Products issued a recent memo stating its employees could stay home for 14 days and still receive pay, said a company supervisor.

Ramon Meneses, a superintendent at Hawaiian Rock, said some of the company's workers do want to stay home out of concern they could catch COVID-19.

"They are scared. They want to stay home," Meneses said.

'This is about life and death'

He said he's concerned for the thousands of construction workers on Guam who continue to report to work as Guam's number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise.

"If you don't lock down the construction, what is going to happen to Guam? It's going to be a disaster. This is about life and death," he said.