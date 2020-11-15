Contractor reports 140 COVID-19 cases

Core Tech International reported 140 positive cases following a day of testing its employees for COVID-19.

The mass test, conducted Saturday, was in conjunction with the Department of Public Health and Social Services. There were 420 employees tested.

"The company has isolated the positive employees in compliance with Centers for Disease Control recommendations and Public Health mandates. CTI continues to work closely with medical officials to monitor the health of its employees and support efforts to help them recover," the company stated in a press release.

"Mass testing of the rest of the workforce will continue over the next few days in coordination with DPHSS."

No specific date has been set, according to Janela Carrera, DPHSS spokeswoman.

CTI has approximately 1,300 workers who will be tested to ensure the entire workforce is healthy before they return to their job sites, the company has stated.

CTI has approximately $450 million in civilian and military projects.

The tests for CTI started following the discovery of a cluster within Black Construction Corp.

DPHSS has ordered a stop to all construction activity, effective close of business Saturday, to prevent further spread.

Both companies have a number of subcontractors who must apply with DPHSS and take certain steps in order to be able to resume work, according to the Joint Information Center.

Construction companies and contractors on Guam can resume operations subject to meeting minimum requirements in the DPHSS Contractor Clearance Checklist, the JIC reported.

Joint Information Center

The CTI cases aren’t included in Saturday’s JIC report that showed 41 new cases out of 465 tests administered Friday.

Friday's cases raise the total number of COVID-19 positives to 5,965 since testing started in March, the JIC stated. There have been 93 deaths linked to the respiratory illness. There are 1,930 people with active cases in isolation, and 3,942 have completed isolation.

The number of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized was 76, the JIC reported:

• Guam Memorial Hospital – 66

• Guam Regional Medical City – 3

• Naval Hospital Guam – 7

The new cases bring Guam’s COVID Area Risk, or CAR, Score to 41.5 – an increase from previous days. On Tuesday, the score was 23.5. Guam’s ideal CAR Score is 5.0. The governor has said if residents meet that ideal level, she’ll lift restrictions on social gatherings during the holidays. The score is based on the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread.

Food assistance

The Guam Department of Education is continuing the distribution of food commodities with the help of village mayors this week.

Recipients will receive one bag of food commodities per household that may include egg noodles, elbow macaroni, long grain rice, green split peas, yellow split peas, tomato sauce, spaghetti sauce, canned pears, mixed fruit, beef stew, canned pork, canned beef, instant milk, banana chips, dried mangoes and additional commodities as they arrive. The food commodities from The Emergency Food Assistance Program will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Commodity distribution in each village will be available to village constituents only and residents should call their respective mayor’s office for more information.

A total of 1,540 bags of food commodities will be distributed to the mayors' offices this week. Participants are reminded to wear a mask, maintain social distancing, and follow all traffic directions and signage.