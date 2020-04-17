A contractor accused of treating almost 200 nonimmigrant workers from China like slaves was resentenced in the District Court of Guam after winning an appeal and walked away a free man on Wednesday Guam time.

Steven Wang was sentenced to a combined 10 years in federal prison in two criminal cases after having pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mail fraud, visa fraud, money laundering and willful failure to remit taxes withheld from workers' paychecks. He was also sentenced for conspiracy to commit visa fraud.

According to court documents, from 2005 to 2009, Wang paid almost 200 workers, who were petitioned on H-2B work visas, significantly less than the legal minimum wage and what they were expecting to have received before leaving China.

As general manager of Hua Sheng International Group Corp. Ltd., Wang fraudulently petitioned more than 173 H-2B workers and then failed to pay them legal wages, loaned them to other companies and housed them in deplorable conditions with no water or electricity.

Wang appealed his conviction and sentence and won.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals determined the sentencing guidelines had been misapplied and reduced his range to 26 to 30 months.

During Wednesday’s resentencing, Wang was sentenced to 30 months to be served concurrently. He was released from prison in California and will be placed on supervised release and must pay more than $1.9 million in restitution to victims and to the Internal Revenue Service.