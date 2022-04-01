Ciriaco "Chuck" Sanchez Jr. is now the new executive director of the Guam Contractors License Board.

The board accepted his nomination during a special meeting Friday morning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had tapped Sanchez to lead the agency following the resignation of the former executive director, Cecil "Buddy" Orsini.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Mr. Sanchez's resume is very outstanding. A very prominent individual," CLB acting Chairman Bernard Benavente stated at the meeting.

Sanchez thanked the board for accepting the governor's nomination and said he was looking forward to working together.

With Sanchez now heading the agency, board members also released Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez from serving as the acting executive director.

Ibanez was brought in to temporarily lead the CLB in the aftermath of Orsini's departure in February.

Orisini resigned at the request of the governor's office, after a case decision by the Office of Public Accountability detailed Orsini's alleged involvement in contractor fraud and misconduct.

The board and CLB staff thanked Ibanez for filling the leadership role in the absence of a permanent executive director.