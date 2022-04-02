Contractors board hires new executive director

Ciriaco "Chuck" Sanchez Jr. is the new executive director of the Guam Contractors License Board.

The board accepted his nomination during a special meeting Friday morning.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tapped Sanchez to lead the agency following the resignation of the former executive director, Cecil "Buddy" Orsini.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"Mr. Sanchez's resume is very outstanding. A very prominent individual," CLB acting Chair Bernard Benavente stated at the meeting.

Sanchez had worked recently as a public assistance officer at the Offices of Guam Homeland Security/Civil Defense and a facilities manager at the Guam Legislature, among a list of positions spanning back to the 1990s.

He ran for Dededo mayor as a write-in candidate in 2016.

With Sanchez now heading the agency, board members also released Department of Public Works Deputy Director Linda Ibanez from serving as the acting executive director.

Ibanez was brought in to fill the executive director position temporarily in the aftermath of Orsini's departure in February.

Sanchez thanked the board for accepting the governor's nomination and said he was looking forward to working with the board.