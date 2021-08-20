The Guam Contractors License Board was one member short of a quorum Wednesday morning, preventing the board from meeting and discussing a potential fine against Samsung E&C America Inc., the contractor for the solar project near Marbo Cave in Mangilao that is now the subject of two lawsuits and a government fine over environmental concerns.

The board needed four members for a quorum. The missing member was absent due to medical reasons. Another meeting will be scheduled at a later time.

The licensing board has issued a notice of violation to Samsung E&C America, but has yet to determine the fine. It can fine up to 50% of the value of a project.

A Guam subsidiary of Korea Electric Power Co., or KEPCO, South Korea's largest electric company, is listed as the project's developer. It hired Samsung E&C America as a construction contractor. KEPCO announced in May 2020 that it had secured financing through creditors Mizuho Bank of Japan and Korea Development Bank for the $200 million project, Business Korea previously reported.

KEPCO has stated it would sell $340 million worth of solar energy to the Guam Power Authority.

Shortly after adjourning Wednesday's meeting, board Vice Chairman Bernard Benavente said the CLB is still waiting for additional information from different entities and is "not currently able to make any decisions."

"It's premature at this time until we have all the proper documentation and proper information. So at this time, the board does not want to comment on the issues on our agenda for the ... solar project until further notice," Benavente said.

The CLB has informed Samsung E&C America that a notice of violation is in development, but the board needed documentation from the company to complete its review and issue potential fines. That information was submitted last week.

CLB Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini said Wednesday morning that they were waiting for information from the permit division of the Department of Public Works. A request was made about a week ago. By Wednesday afternoon, CLB had received the documentation from DPW.

Board staff members are essentially trying to validate the documents provided by the contractor.

"We wanted to cross-reference with the revisions and all permits. There are so many, there were multiple permits that were issued here. We were advised by legal counsel that, before we come out with the exact amount, we've gotta have our ducks in order," Orsini said.

The CLB is now waiting for information from the project designer, and that will be the last piece needed for validation, according to Orsini.

The CLB opened its investigation after the Guam Environmental Agency issued a notice of violation to Samsung E&C America near the end of July for allegedly violating provisions of the Guam Soil Erosion and Sediment Control Regulations.

The Office of the Attorney General has sued Samsung E&C America and the developer of the 60-megawatt solar farm.

World Meridian Sasajyan LLC, which owns adjacent property in Mangilao that includes Marbo Cave, has also sued the contractor and developer.