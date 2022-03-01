The Guam Contractors Licensing Board on Tuesday morning rescinded the actions that former Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini issued without the board's approval, and those were related to the contractor's license status of Menzies Aviation and Technologies for Tomorrow.

Orsini "exceeded his authority" to issue a document titled "findings and decisions" without board approval and despite questions raised by the other bidders, CLB counsel Thomas Keeler said at the special board meeting.

Keeler said Orsini's actions failed to afford the other bidders or other parties the opportunity to appeal those actions before the board.

The CLB, led by acting Chairman Bernard Benavente, unanimously approved rescinding Orsini's "findings and decisions" about the contractor's license status of Menzies Aviation and Technologies for Tomorrow, or TFT.

Orsini resigned on Feb. 3, at Adelup's request, after the Office of Public Accountability's procurement decision detailed Orsini's alleged involvement in a contractor "fraud" and "misconduct."

Tuesday's vote by the CLB means the agency management and staff would have to complete their findings and investigations into the license status of the two contractors, and then present those findings to the board for action.

JMI-Edison, G4S

Two other bidders filed procurement protests and appeals, complaining that Menzies Aviation and TFT didn't have the required contractors license to do the government projects they were selected to do.

Menzies Aviation was the selected bidder for the Guam International Airport Authority's baggage handling system.

But JMI-Edison, which also submitted a bid for the project, said Menzies did not have a contractor's license on Guam.

GIAA earlier told The Guam Daily Post that it hired Menzies Aviation under emergency procurement instead, because of the still pending procurement appeal, which JMI-Edison elevated to the Superior Court of Guam after OPA dismissed it.

JMI-Edison had said OPA didn't address the reason for their appeal, which was Menzies Aviation's lack of a contractor's license.

Acting CLB Executive Director Linda Ibanez told the board on Tuesday that at the time, the investigation into Menzies Aviation was still in its preliminary stage or not complete.

TFT, meanwhile, was the selected contractor for the Guam Department of Education's wireless internet installation project in schools.

Another bidder in that school project, G4S Security Systems, said TFT does not possess a Guam contractor's license.

In two separate procurement decisions, OPA rejected the appeals of JMI-Edison and G4S.

JMI-Edison, in its efforts to challenge the selection of Menzie's Aviation, convinced Orsini to have the board's investigations section issue certain "findings and decisions" that the airport's selected baggage handling contractor does not have a Guam contractor's license to qualify.

OPA showed a series of documents that, under Orsini, the licensing board issued the findings by copy-pasting the draft JMI-Edison had suggested by email.

Later on, OPA dismissed G4S' procurement appeal, also because it submitted a similar "findings and decisions" document that Orsini signed without board approval.

This story will be updated.