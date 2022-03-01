The Guam Contractors Licensing Board is seeking to rescind certain actions that former Executive Director Cecil "Buddy" Orsini issued without the board's approval.

The board will be meeting today for the first time since Orsini, at Adelup's request, resigned in early February.

Orsini resigned after the Office of Public Accountability released a procurement decision detailing Orsini's alleged involvement in a contractor "fraud" and "misconduct."

The issue stems in part from the selection of a baggage handling system vendor at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport. The vendor the airport selected, Menzies Aviation, did not have contractor's license on Guam to qualify, competitor JMI-Edison contends.

In its efforts to challenge the selection of Menzies for the airport contract, JMI-Edison convinced Orsini to have the board's investigations section issue certain "findings and decisions" that the airport's selected a baggage handling contractor does not have a Guam contractor's license to qualify.

The value of the contract was not immediately available. The airport agency has stated the contract was being awarded through an emergency process.

The Guam Office of Public Accountability showed a series of documents that, under Orsini, the licensing board issued the findings by copy-pasting the draft JMI-Edison had suggested by email.

A JMI officer, Ed Ilao, sent an email to Orsini that read, in part: "Bro, We will be having a motion hearing before the OPA on Dec 27th. Last day to file documents is on Dec 23. Would it be possible for CLB Investigations section to be able to sign at least the attached sample letter by Dec 22nd? This will really help our case," the Guam Office of Public Accountability, disclosed.

Subsequent to the JMI email, according to the OPA, Orsini issued a document on the licensing board letterhead, with that same subject line “Findings and Decisions” which the OPA added "was a verbatim reiteration of the draft document previously forwarded to him by Mr. Ilao."

"In response, Mr. Ilao sent an email to Director Orsini, and other CLB staff, that same day: Thank you very much to all of you! This will help our protest appeal at the OPA a lot. Merry Christmas to everyone!," according to the OPA.

JMI-Edison has stated the OPA did not address the substance of its protest, which was GIAA's selection of a baggage handling system vendor that does not have a Guam contractor's license to do the job.

"Currently, Menzies (Aviation) is performing for GIAA under an 'emergency' contract without appropriate licensing," JMI-Edison has stated.