Before the event ended abruptly due to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero experiencing shortness of breath. The first debate between her and Del. Michael San Nicolas, Tuesday evening, provided an opportunity to show their differences and in what areas they agree.

Leon Guerrero, in her opening statement, contrasted government services and finances currently with the norm when she first took office in January 2019 – including monthslong wait for tax refund payments, and teachers and law enforcement officers leaving government service due to pay disparities.

“Despite these challenges, Josh and I were never more confident in Guam’s future, not only because of our commitment to hard work and smart solutions, but because we know Guam’s people always fight our way back,” she said during Platform 2022, organized by Kandit News Group and The Point. “Your faith in our future helped us keep our promises. We eliminated an $82 million deficit without borrowing. Your tax refunds are now paid within weeks for the first time in decades.”

San Nicolas briefly spoke to his children, whom he said were on the East Coast of the U.S., telling them his answers would explain why “daddy is away for so long and for so often.”

Despite being discouraged to seek a seat already occupied by a long-serving Democrat, San Nicolas said he ran as Guam’s lone delegate because he was motivated to bring change and results for Guam’s people in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“In four years we did so much that many of us really didn’t believe could get done. And so, now as those same questions pop up and they ask, ‘Why don’t you just continue in the Congress’ … Sabrina and I are both making very big career changes because we want to focus on the whole reason why we’re here to begin with: public service, going where we’re needed and doing what needs to be done,” he said.

The candidates were asked questions on a variety of topics, including health, the economy, education and federal issues. The governor and delegate shared their different beliefs on who should be eligible to vote in a political status plebiscite. San Nicolas advocated for all to participate, while Leon Guerrero felt it should be an exercise exclusively for native inhabitants.

Both were asked what they would say to residents who feel their stance is morally wrong.

“I don’t think not including (nonnative inhabitants) is morally wrong. I think what is more moral and ethical is that we are moving forward for social justice,” Leon Guerrero said. “We have not been able to determine our political status, despite the fact that the United States has said that they would, despite the fact that the United Nations is totally supportive of it.”

San Nicolas stressed that the federal government only supports political status votes that include all residents, using Puerto Rico, which now has a bill authorizing a plebiscite being considered in Congress, as an example of the progress Guam can enjoy if our own vote is more inclusive.

“Our CHamoru people have been through so much in our history. And of course there are a lot of grievances and a lot of injury … but what’s morally wrong is constantly telling our CHamoru people that we’re somehow going to be able to do a CHamoru-only vote and it’s going to move forward,” he said, later adding: “The Congress will not entertain a vote that’s only done by a single group of people.”

The candidates also showed voters they have common ground on some issues as well. The governor and the delegate “see eye to eye,” on opposing China’s financial and military reach into the Pacific.

“I believe all of us, regardless of where we stand politically, should absolutely stand together when it comes to our community being as safe as possible from these international threats,” San Nicolas said, pledging to work with federal and military partners to help Guam have a positive influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Their positions on whether laws to change the appointments of either the superintendent of education or the Guam Education Board in order to give the governor more direct authority over the public school system were also similar, in favor of the status quo.

Leon Guerrero said while the setup for the Guam Department of Education could lead to the governor being left out of decisions at the school, her administration has been able to be directly involved because of the relationship it has fostered with GDOE leaders, including outgoing Superintendent Jon Fernandez.

“Our administration is very welcoming. Our administration is very communicative. Our administration is very approachable. And that’s proven because we have worked very closely with these agencies that is structured in such a way that maybe, can cause alienation,” the governor said.

On Tuesday evening, the governor's office reported Leon Guerrero's symptoms were improving. According to a statement made by Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, the governor is expected to return to work "in a few days."

(Daily Post Staff)