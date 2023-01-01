The island of Guam is in need of a new hospital as the Guam Memorial Hospital’s current facility is nearing the end of its life span, but proposals to build the new hospital at an area of Mangilao near Eagles Field was met with much contention throughout 2022.

On one front, the need for a solution to the aging GMH facility has been supported generally, but, on the other hand, concerns over the return of the properties around Eagles Field, which spans 102 acres, not coming to pass, brought original landowners to voice their concerns at a public hearing.

Some original owners and heirs want their land returned instead of monetary compensation or land exchange. At repeated points throughout the year, they called on local officials to work on amending a federal law that poses a roadblock to land return for ancestral owners.

According to Post files, following a hearing with several Eagles Field property heirs, concerns were addressed with the introduction of Bill 353-36, by Speaker Therese Terlaje, to add new sections to the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Act, a public law enacted in 2021 to fund the construction of the medical campus. Bill 353 inserts language mandating that meetings of the Guam Twenty-First Century Healthcare Center Committee would be subject to the Open Government Law and that meetings would be open to the public.

Since its introduction, Bill 353 has not advanced.

However, addressing land return was an issue that was debated in the political arena as candidates on the campaign trail criticized and proposed remedies.

Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Felix Camacho criticized the government's selection of Eagles Field and said the government of Guam needs to be sensitive to ongoing issues involving original landowners. Meanwhile, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who at the time was running for reelection, proposed to remedy compensation concerns through the introduction of the Land Bank Reform Act of 2022, a bill she introduced in October 2022.

The Guam Ancestral Lands Commission facilitates the return of ancestral land or grants just compensation to original owners.

In November 2021, $15.5 million was reportedly built up in the land bank over the course of 20 years. The reform would allow funds to build up quicker through an investment policy and additional revenue sources proposed through the Land Bank Reform Act.

The governor emphasized the land bank as the only compensation recourse for original owners in light of U.S. Law 106-504, which restricts transfers of excess federal property to be for public use only, which is defined to exclude transfers to an individual for private use other than on a “nondiscriminatory basis.”

According to Post files, the Eagles Field properties are currently under federal control. The military is eyeing other portions of the area to house components of its planned buildup of missile defense infrastructure for the island.

Rear Admiral Benjamin Nicholson, commander of Joint Region Marianas, in a media conference held in 2022, assured local reporters that the facilities and equipment that are looking to be placed just off Route 15 would not interfere with neighboring medical services or hospital operations. Military officials have said that certain parts of missile defense systems, like equipment using electromagnetic waves or live-fire weapons, could not be housed in proximity to residences and businesses.

Before 2022 came to an end, the governor attempted to advance the Land Bank Reform Act with the 36th Guam Legislature. It was an attempt that was shut down by Terlaje.

Terlaje, who leads the legislative committee on land, asserted that the governor’s bill proposes no immediate remedy and can be addressed in the 37th Guam Legislature.

The speaker criticized the Land Bank Reform Act as doing nothing for ancestral owners concerned about Lå’lo, or the area of Mangilao around Eagles Field, where the new medical campus is proposed to be built.

Terlaje asserted the governor’s bill would only add Lå’lo landowners “to a long list of Tiyan and other ancestral landowners who still have not been compensated.”

Returning Sen. Chris Duenas told reporters Dec. 29, 2022, that, in his opinion, the issue of building a new public hospital, including where it will be built and the scale of the facility, has been reset, given a new legislative term with six new lawmakers begins this week.