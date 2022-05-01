An Army veteran who was convicted of conspiracy to smuggle 400 grams of methamphetamine into Guam contends the U.S. Bureau of Prisons fails to offer adequate medical care to help him battle his chronic kidney disease.

David Michael Sare, 47, who is serving 10 years in prison for his crime, appeared before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Tuesday seeking compassionate release.

“I can’t control anything from here,” Sare said. “You can’t stop chronic kidney disease. There is little you can do behind bars. There’s a lack in medical care. I’ve been through the system to get a low sodium diet, but they couldn’t even do that.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Sare told the court that within a year his chronic disease went from stage 2 to stage 3, which defense noted puts him at greater risk with the threat of the COVID-19 virus.

The decorated war veteran, who served in the U.S. Army in the 1990s, would be living with family in Riverside County, California if his request is granted.

“He really is a nonviolent offender,” said defense attorney Leilani Lujan.

Lujan noted that Sare has served more than half of his sentence, adding that he has had no disciplinary issues and has taken educational courses to get a psychology degree.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Petersberg told the court that prosecutors oppose his early release noting that the feds are taking active measures against the virus.

Tydingco-Gatewood told Sare to meet with his medical professional or doctor once more to get an update on his medical condition before she makes a final decision.

Sare is currently being held in the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California.

He is scheduled back in court in about a month.

400 grams

In August 2016, Sare traveled to Guam with co-defendant Katlyn Breanne Scully.

Court documents state that Sare purchased the drugs before the two boarded a plane in California and flew to Guam.

The feds noted that Sare tried to import around 400 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, which had an estimated street value of $200,000, at that time.

Inspectors discovered a crystalline substance packaged in plastic wrap and condoms during a luggage inspection, Post files state.

Scully allegedly told officers that she intended to sell the substance to a man identified as Timothy James Mendiola Duenas.

Scully was sentenced to a term of 33 months.

Duenas has been sentenced to five years in prison.