Convicted ATM scammer back in prison after admitting to using meth

A woman convicted for her part in a conspiracy to fraudulently attempt to withdraw nearly $100,000 from local ATMs is back in prison after she admitted to using meth while on supervised release.

Ruby J. Ngirmekur appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

The Adult Probation Office requested that the court revoke her supervised release as she failed to show up to multiple drug tests and tested positive for meth just days after being released from federal prison in July 2019.

She was also accused of failing to attend required counseling services and submit monthly supervision reports.

Defense attorney John Gorman said Ngirmekur takes responsibility for her actions, and requested that she be released and given time served.

”You are admitting to all those violations?” said Bordallo.

“Yes, your honor,” said Ngirmekur.

She was rearrested on July 10 of this year.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marvic David recommended Ngirmekur spend seven months in prison for the violations.

Judge Bordallo took the sentencing recommendations under advisement.

Ngirmekur was initially released from prison on July 16, 2019, which is also when she started her three years of supervised release.

On July 31, she refused to take a drug test and admitted to using meth that same day, court documents state.

Bank fraud

Ngirmekur was charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud along with alleged co-conspirators Amelia Tedtaotao, Peter Ogo Jr. and Ann Marie Pangilinan.

She was sentenced to 33 months in prison in May 2018 after she admitted to writing worthless checks on closed bank accounts to withdraw money from ATMs.

The group attempted to obtain $95,100 from the Bank of Guam by depositing more than 120 fraudulent checks drawn from closed accounts and accounts with insufficient funds at Wells Fargo Bank, Bank of Hawaii and Navy Federal Credit Union, the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.