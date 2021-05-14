A Superior Court of Guam jury found a 36-year-old man guilty of molesting a 15-year-old girl known to him.

Mark Felix, 36, has been convicted of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct as a second-degree felony and two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct as a misdemeanor.

Felix was accused of groping the victim and attempting to digitally penetrate her in March.

He faces up to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 28 before Judge Vernon Perez.

“The victim demonstrated bravery throughout this case,” said prosecuting attorney Sean Brown. “It was through her bravery and the cooperation and support of her family that made the prosecution of this case possible. I also want to say to the community: We need to be careful who we allow into our home because anyone, no matter how well we know them, can be a potential threat.”

‘He touched me’

PQ "I also want to say to the community: We need to be careful who we allow into our home because anyone, no matter how well we know them, can be a potential threat.” – Sean Brown, prosecuting attorney

According to court documents, the victim told police she awoke to someone going under her blanket and hugging her from behind.

She said the suspect touched her body and was attempting to get more sexual, documents state.

It was when the victim pushed him away that the suspect got up and told her he just wanted a phone charger, documents state.

The teen was afraid and yelled for the suspect to get away, as she called out for help from a family member, documents state.

A witness told police she heard the suspect screaming and was crying as she repeatedly said, “He touched me, he touched me,” court documents state.

The suspect was seen running out of the apartment, down the stairway and onto the road.

Felix told police the victim was mad because he woke her up for a phone charger. He allegedly admitted to touching the victim’s breast, but denied doing anything else.

He also told officers he had drunk 12 beers but was not “too drunk,” adding that he made a “first and last” mistake and that he is sorry, documents state.