A former airman convicted of sexually abusing a young girl known to him wants to get out of prison ahead of his sentencing hearing set for next month.

Louis Anthony Vargas, who was found guilty of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and the special allegation of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena on Monday for a bail hearing.

He was convicted back in May for sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl known to him at a Mangilao residence in 2018.

Assistant Attorney General Christine Tenorio objected to Vargas’ request telling the court that he is a flight risk. Vargas' pretrial release was revoked after absconding to the U.S. mainland and Japan in October 2018 while waiting for his trial.

Tenorio told the court that Vargas used a secret passport issued by the military to travel. Vargas did not get permission by the court to leave the island.

Vargas told the judge on Monday that he got approval from the military to take leave, adding that he wanted to see his family after his former attorney David Lujan told him that his case could take more than a year before going to trial.

Nearly three years had passed before he got his day in court.

Vargas also alleged in court that the victim has harassed him and his family.

The judge took the matter under advisement.

Vargas is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 10.

He was an Air Force technical sergeant on Andersen Air Force Base when he was charged.