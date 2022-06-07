A man who is serving 50 years in prison for raping two children is fighting to have his conviction overturned and is seeking a new trial.

Muki Joseph Redhart Callahan, who was 16 at the time he raped his victims, appealed his conviction in the Supreme Court of Guam.

It's the second time he has taken his case to the high court after he won his first appeal and was given a new jury trial.

The victims were a 7-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy known to him. The incidents occurred in 2011.

Callahan's attorney Peter Perez told the justices Monday that the prosecution violated Callahan's rights and did not have enough evidence to prove he was guilty of seven rape incidents.

"I'm not saying the defendant is immunized. There are standards. Sometimes justice is done by being selective in the way they prosecute. If you have seven incidents but one witness saying he (raped me) one time, then base the charges in the indictment on that," Perez said. "The jury had to speculate. Send this case back."

Assistant Attorney General Marianne Woloschuk argued that the conviction should stand.

"The defendant is blaming everyone but himself," said Woloshuck. "The little girl testified there were more than 10 incidences. She said Muki would rape her when her mom went out. There were enough instances that happened to support the conviction in this case."

She contends Callahan was manipulative when he won his first appeal in 2018.

"There's nothing more that could've been done for this defendant. His rights haven't been violated here," she said. "We ask that the court affirm the convictions and the judgment."

Perez countered, "We are saying the evidence was insufficient. Don't just try to convict but seek justice. The government should not be casual with his or anyone else's rights."

The justices will decide at a later date.

Callahan was found guilty in May 2021 of six counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony and six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

The AG's office said Callahan would have to register as a Level 1 sex offender, but his case has not been posted on the Guam Sex Offender Registry.

Callahan was initially sentenced to serve 30 years in prison following his first criminal trial in 2013. He was transferred from the Department of Youth Affairs to the Department of Corrections in February 2014.

In 2018, the Supreme Court of Guam reversed and vacated his rape conviction after justices found that the lower court violated his rights under the confrontation clause and abused its discretion in denying his request for public funds to hire an expert, court documents state.