Convicted cocaine dealer faces return to prison

A man convicted for his part in the largest cocaine seizure in Guam history could end up back in prison after he admitted to using meth multiple times.

Jimmy Afaisen, who pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday. He was sentenced to six months in prison a year ago.

Afaisen admitted to the allegations filed by the U.S. Probation Office that he tested positive for meth in May and used the drug at least six times between May 27 and Aug. 27.

On Aug. 31, he missed a drug test and also admitted to using drugs, court documents state.

“It is requested that Mr. Afaisen be detained as he is facing mandatory revocation for testing positive for illegal controlled substances more than three times over the course of one year,” probation stated.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld told the court that Afaisen is working to get back into the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

Bordallo ordered that Afaisen self-surrender to the U.S. Marshals Services by Friday afternoon if he does not get into the inpatient program by then.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 6.

Cocaine case

In May 2018, police executed a search warrant at a home in Inarajan. Jimmy Afaisen and his cousin, Robert John Afaisen, and eight others were arrested and charged. Officers found at least 10 pounds of cocaine at the residence, Post files state.

Jimmy Afaisen told investigators he received a little more than 2 ounces of cocaine from his cousin Robert on May 6, 2018, Post files state.

Robert Afaisen's charges involve possession of 10 or more pounds of cocaine found in a plastic drum that washed up on the Inarajan shoreline. He also pleaded guilty to possession of 11 pounds or more of cocaine hydrochloride with intent to distribute.