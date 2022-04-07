A man convicted of dealing drugs is back in prison after he allegedly used, and possibly overdosed on, methamphetamine.

Billy Joe Palomo was taken to Guam Memorial Hospital on March 26, where toxicology test results showed he had meth in his system, according to a U.S. Probation Office report to the federal court.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Palomo is on supervised release in connection with a 2008 case in the District Court of Guam, in which he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday after U.S. Probation told the court of the violations, adding that he also allegedly used the drug March 7.

Palomo told the court he had been in a “toxic relationship” for the previous three years and he and his girlfriend had recently split up. He said that, combined with being overwhelmed at work, “took a toll” on him.

Palomo worked as a driver for a heavy equipment company.

On March 16, a probation officer called Palomo to inform him that he was posing a risk to his employer because of his recent drug use and his position as a driver.

He was instructed to inform his employer of his recent drug use, but Palomo did not tell his employer, according to a probation officer's report.

The federal court sentenced Palomo to 10 years in prison in December 2009. After his prison term, he was placed on five years of supervised release.

Since then, he's been in and out of prison for recurring drug use, court records show.

Palomo was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service late Wednesday. He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12.

• On July 19, 2018, Palomo’s term of supervised release was revoked for use of methamphetamine, failure to comply with a substance abuse treatment program and failure to perform 50 hours of community service. He landed back in prison for six months followed by a 54-month term of supervised release.

• On Nov. 21, 2019, Palomo’s term of supervised release was revoked after he tested positive for the use of amphetamine and methamphetamine. He went back to prison for three days and was given a 50-month term of supervised release. He was told to serve 24 consecutive weekends of intermittent confinement at the Guam Department of Corrections facility.

• On Feb. 10, 2022, Palomo’s term of supervised release was revoked for meth use on two occasions. He went back to prison for four months followed by a 46-month term of supervised release.

• On March 7, Palomo allegedly used illicit substances and was transported to GMH and subsequently to Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

• On March 16, more than a week after he was transported to GMH and subsequently released, Palomo was called by probation and informed he poses a risk to his employer UMS Heavy Equipment, because of his recent drug use and his position as a driver. He failed to report the allegation to his employer.

• On March 26, Palomo was treated for a possible overdose on drugs and admitted to GMH where toxicology test results showed he had meth in his system. He was subsequently transferred to the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center three days later.

• On April 6, Palomo was remanded to custody of the U.S. Marshals.