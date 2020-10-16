Convicted drug smuggler allegedly still using meth

A woman convicted of attempting to smuggle $4.7 million in methamphetamine to Guam could go back to prison after she allegedly tested positive for using meth more than three times in the past year.

Sue Ann Baker appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday to answer to the allegations filed by the U.S. Probation Office.

The latest positive drug results were reported on Oct. 9, court documents state.

Along with repeatedly testing positive for meth, Baker was also accused of failing to report contact with law enforcement, and associating with people engaged in criminal activity, court documents state.

The court granted a one-week continuance to allow the defense more time to review the allegations.

Baker is scheduled to appear back in court on Oct. 22.

Baker and her boyfriend, Vincent Rios, were arrested in November 2016 after the couple picked up two mail packages that contained 18.7 pounds of crystal methamphetamine.

Rios ordered meth from a source in Washington state. He and Baker reportedly traveled to Washington and sent the meth in packages to a mailbox in Barrigada, Post files state.

Baker was sentenced to two years in federal prison in April 2018. The Bureau of Prisons website indicates Baker was released in February.

On June 2020, Rios was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison with credit for about three and a half years he's already spent detained.