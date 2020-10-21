Convicted drug smuggler back in prison; admits probation violation

A man convicted for his part in smuggling meth from Nevada to Guam in 2014 is back in Department of Corrections custody after he admitted in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday that he violated the conditions of his supervised release.

Joshua E. Moye, 32, appeared before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo.

He admitted during the revocation hearing that he failed to comply with bail conditions that the federal court placed on him in connection to family violence charges he faces in local court.

In April, Moye was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with two counts of family violence with a special allegation of possession and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony, family violence – strangulation and family violence as a misdemeanor.

According to local court documents, Moye was accused of arguing with a woman known to him when he wrapped his arm around her neck, pushed her against the wall several times and struck her head. He also allegedly grabbed the victim’s hair and threw her on the bed before he threatened her with a utility knife and a gun.

It was said during the hearing that Moye will answer to the violation for picking up the new criminal case in local court at a later date.

In September, he was accused of contacting and threatening the victim, while on pretrial release for that same case, according to the US Probation Office.

That’s the violation he admitted to on Tuesday.

Moye was taken back into custody and faces three to nine months in prison.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Dec. 15.

Federal conviction

Moye was one of 12 defendants federally charged in a conspiracy to smuggle and distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from Nevada to Guam in 2014.

He pleaded guilty to an information charging him with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

In 2015, he was sentenced to one month in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

He was again sentenced in 2018 to three months in prison and 33 months of supervised release after admitting to violations that he failed to report to probation and submit to a drug test.