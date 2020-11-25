Convicted drug smuggler faces more time after positive drug tests

A federal drug convict who recently admitted to repeatedly using meth faces additional time in prison after she allegedly failed at least two drug tests over the past week.

Sue Ann Baker appeared before District Court of Guam Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Tuesday.

The U.S. Probation Office told the court that Baker failed a drug test last week, and again on Monday at the Lighthouse Recovery Center. The results came back positive for methamphetamine, probation officials said.

"She needs to cease," said Judge Bordallo.

Baker admitted in October that she had used meth more than three times in the past year after failing multiple drug tests, Post files state.

The court has yet to sentence her following her admission.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld said his client has plans to relocate to Hawaii, and the defense is working to get her case transferred to that jurisdiction.

It was also said in court that Baker's planned relocation is to help her get away from individuals influencing her in a negative way.

She was allowed to remain out of prison and is scheduled to appear back in court next month.

Drug conviction

Baker was convicted of attempting to smuggle $4.7 million worth of methamphetamine to Guam.

Baker and her boyfriend, Vincent Rios, were arrested in November 2016 after the couple picked up two mail packages that contained 18.7 pounds of crystal meth.

Rios ordered meth from a source in Washington state. He and Baker reportedly traveled to Washington and sent the meth in packages to a mailbox in Barrigada, Post files state.

Baker was sentenced to two years in federal prison in April 2018.

In June 2020, Rios was sentenced to 27 years in federal prison with credit for about 3-1/2 years, which he had already spent in detainment.