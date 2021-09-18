A man who was convicted in a 2016 home invasion and later charged in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm was sentenced to serve 2 ½ years in prison.

Charles Elmer Scharff II, 38, who pleaded guilty to felon in possession of firearm and ammunition, appeared before Senior Judge John Coughenour in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

“I would just like to apologize to my family for everything I put them through,” said Scharff. “And to the local and federal government for all the time they took going out to look for me. I take full responsibility.”

He will be allowed to serve his sentence in Guam.

According to court documents, Scharff was found in possession of a Smith and Wesson .45 caliber pistol and ten rounds of .45 caliber ammunition on May 3, 2019.

It was also said in court on Friday that his prison term will run concurrent with his current sentence in his local case.

Scharff pleaded guilty in July 2018 the Superior Court of Guam to home invasion as a first-degree felony, and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended.

In August 2016, Scharff broke into a home in Apra Heights armed with a black handgun demanding cash before the victims turned over what money they had on them, Post files state.

On Dec. 1, 2016, Guam police received a report of another home invasion in Piti. Scharff bound the victim’s hands and feet, took his gold baht necklace and cash, and fled in the victim’s pickup truck, files state.