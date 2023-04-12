A man found guilty of manslaughter is appealing his conviction on the grounds he didn't have a public trial due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

On Tuesday morning, justices with the Supreme Court of Guam heard arguments for the appeal of Juan Faisao Mendiola, a man convicted in the 2020 killing of 45-year-old Peter John Tadeo Rios Jr. and subsequently sentenced to 25 years in prison.

The hearing, however, was not held in the Justice Monessa G. Lujan Appellate Courtroom, but in the gymnasium of John F. Kennedy High School, with students in attendance, for the annual celebration of Law Month.

Because of the occasion, Chief Justice Robert Torres gave a brief introduction of what could be expected in the hearing before Mendiola's appellate and trial attorney, Joshua Walsh, presented arguments on his client's behalf.

'Structural error'

On May 4, 2020, Rios was found dead inside a Mongmong apartment. Mendiola was accused of shooting him and charged with murder. He would eventually go to trial in September 2021 and be found guilty of manslaughter after a jury determined Mendiola had acted in self-defense, Post files state.

The trial, however, was not open to the public due to the restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

"This structural error in the prosecution of Mr. Mendiola requires that he be provided a new trial," stated Walsh, who said throughout his argument that, during jury selection, potential jurors had a difficult time hearing the judge because of social distancing.

In addition, Mendiola's family members were unable to attend in person and had to watch a livestream, which had audio issues, Walsh said.

Associate Justice Philip Carbullido responded, saying the trial was a compromise, considering COVID was "running rampant" on island, before asking what harm was caused to Mendiola.

Walsh replied there was not necessarily any harm, but Mendiola was unable to enjoy the benefits of a public trial, which Walsh stated is a "central tenet of our judicial structure."

'Criminals should not be given a free pass'

Marianne Woloschuk from the Office of the Attorney General, in her response to Walsh stated, "Criminals should not be given a free pass just because the COVID pandemic happened."

While arguing that Mendiola's defense should have objected to the circumstances of the trial while it was going on, Woloschuk added that, if the justices decide to reverse Mendiola's conviction and order a new trial, they would risk setting a precedent.

"There are many other cases that could be at risk because they have similar circumstances," Woloschuk said. "Even if those cases have passed the time for direct appeal, they could still look for habeas relief."

Although the majority of the arguments were related to the trial conditions, Walsh and Woloschuk also disagreed on whether the castle doctrine should have been applied in Mendiola's case.

The Supreme Court took the matter under advisement before the justices and attorneys answered questions from the students in attendance.