A methamphetamine dealer who was on parole for a 2017 drug case is facing new criminal charges after police found meth, marijuana, Xanax and lorazepam during a traffic stop conducted nearly two years ago.

Daniel Sook De Gracia, 33, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to deliver as a second-degree felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and two counts of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to court documents, officers found a glass pipe with meth residue in the suspect’s car during the April 17, 2020, traffic stop.

The suspect allegedly admitted to smoking meth the night before.

The suspect admitted to selling meth, pills and marijuana out of his apartment, adding that he pools money with another individual and buys the meth from an unknown source, documents state.

Officers also found a backpack with $690 in cash, 28 pills of Xanax, 13 pills of lorazepam, a pill grater, two scooping tools, a digital scale with meth residue and marijuana, documents state.

The suspect allegedly admitted that his source for the Xanax pills is on island and they meet at various locations to buy the pills.

It’s unclear why it took prosecutors nearly two years to file the charges.