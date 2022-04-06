A man serving time in federal prison after being convicted of attempted possession of 6 pounds of pure methamphetamine that he intended to distribute wants a judge to let him out of prison early.

Gavin Reyes Duenas, 37, is currently serving a seven-year sentence in Federal Correctional Institution La Tuna in Texas and is scheduled to be released on Nov. 15, 2025.

Duenas asked for compassionate release earlier this year noting serious medical conditions including asthma, diabetes and obesity that predispose him to several illnesses from COVID-19.

He is scheduled to appear before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on April 13, but the defense Tuesday requested a one-week delay due to a scheduling conflict.

Federal prosecutors opposed the request, stating that Duenas, who contracted the coronavirus in January, has received his vaccination and booster.

2016 drug raid

In November 2016, U.S. postal inspectors and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents and task force officers intercepted two priority mail packages addressed to Duenas' family post office box and another post office box opened by Duenas in Malesso, Post files state.

The federal agents replaced the drugs with another substance and tracked the packages after Duenas picked them up and returned home, court documents state. Duenas opened the boxes and handed the contents to his friends and his brother, who were also in the room. When Duenas noticed law enforcement officers outside, he attempted to discard the packages by throwing them out the window.