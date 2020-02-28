A 43-year-old man who admitted to dealing drugs was spared from having to spend more time in prison.

Enrique Harris Guerrero appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Thursday.

“Guilty, Your Honor,” Guerrero said twice after admitting to the charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute as first-degree felonies for two cases reported in April 2017 and April 2018.

“I’m done with all that,” he said after Sukola asked about the drugs and other items that police seized at the time of his arrest.

The plea agreement called for a 75-day sentence with credit for time served, as the prosecution contends Guerrero provided substantial cooperation with the government in other criminal cases.

“His cooperation was that substantial?” said Sukola.

“Yes, Your Honor,” said Assistant Attorney General Woodrow Pengelly.

Guerrero had already spent that amount of time in prison prior to the court accepting his guilty plea.

Sukola placed him on five years’ supervised probation.

The other charges filed against Guerrero have been dismissed, as part of the agreement.

Drug operation

In April 2018, the Mandaña Drug Task Force and SWAT learned that Guerrero had been dealing drugs out of his residence at Casa De Flores Apartments in Agana Heights. A raid at a unit led to the discovery of drugs, cash and guns, and pointed police to a Tumon condominium where drugs were also seized.

During the raid, officers discovered 20 grams of marijuana, 1.5 grams of methamphetamine, 1.5 grams of ecstasy and five individually wrapped pieces of foil containing pieces of paper determined to be lysergic acid diethylamide, or LSD. Police also discovered numerous plastic baggies with drug residue, packaging materials and more than $3,300 in cash.

A Savage Arms bolt-action rifle, a Glock 19 9 mm handgun, a High Standard Model Supermatic .22-caliber handgun, ammunition and methamphetamine paraphernalia were reportedly found inside Enrique's vehicle. The 9 mm handgun had been reported stolen in 2016.

It was said in court that his co-defendant, Jessie Underwood, is set to take a plea deal with the government as well.

In April 2017, Guerrero was arrested after he ran a red light and collided into a pickup truck, Post files state. Officers found an improvised glass pipe with meth residue, a rifle in the trunk, two loaded guns, 5.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 200 rounds of loose ammunition and empty plastic baggies, a scale and improvised glass pipes behind the driver’s seat, court documents state.