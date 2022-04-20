A former Navy contractor who was convicted of sending naked photos and videos of himself to someone he believed was a 13-year-old girl lost his appeal before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

Michael Louis McCarron, 37, who was sentenced to 10 years in a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility for attempted enticement of a minor and the attempted transfer of obscenity to a minor, argued that prosecutors failed to offer sufficient evidence to support his conviction.

Authorities caught McCarron in an undercover operation in 2017. He was communicating with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl named “Brit.”

The Circuit judges concluded, in part, that “McCarron’s multiple proposed lurid rendezvous, even if purely hypothetical, suffice as evidence of a substantial step in his attempt to cause a minor’s assent to unlawful sexual activity.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The court affirmed his conviction.

Captured in 2017

“He attempted to groom a 13-year-old girl, and sexualized their relationship,” the government stated. “Defendant engaged in acts that prey on what he believed to be a very young child and he used a computer to facilitate the offense.”

McCarron is registered as a level-two sex offender in the Guam Sex Offender Registry.