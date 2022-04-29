A man who spent eight years in prison for rape is back in the Department of Corrections prison after being accused of breaking into a Tamuning pharmacy to steal Corn Nuts.

Chad Richard Tudela Benavente, 37, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor, and theft as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the suspect was caught on video surveillance using a concrete block to smash the pharmacy's glass door around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The victim told police he saw the suspect walking along Route 1 Marine Corps Drive, documents state.

The suspect allegedly told police he damaged the door and stole the snack because he was hungry, stressed, and angry about his situation.

He allegedly denied taking anything else from the pharmacy.

Benavente is currently on parole, documents state.

He was released from prison last August after being convicted of raping a 45-year-old woman who he paid for a massage. Benavente demanded sex and raped the victim after she refused.

He is registered as a level-one sex offender.