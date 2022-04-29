A man who spent eight years in prison for rape is back in the Department of Corrections prison after being accused of breaking into a Tamuning pharmacy to steal Corn Nuts.

Chad Richard Tudela Benavente, 37, was charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and theft as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Benavente was caught on video surveillance using a concrete block to smash the pharmacy's glass door around 5 a.m. Thursday.

A witness told police he saw a man walking along Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, documents state.

Benavente allegedly told police he damaged the door and stole the snacks because he was hungry, stressed and angry about his situation.

He allegedly denied taking anything else from the pharmacy.

Benavente currently is on parole, documents state. He was released from prison in August 2021 after being convicted of raping a 45-year-old woman who he paid for a massage. Benavente demanded sex and raped the woman after she refused.

He is registered as a Level One sex offender.